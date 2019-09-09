Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Group 1 Automotive worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 233.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GPI traded up $1.92 on Monday, hitting $79.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,113. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.78. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.69 and a 52-week high of $89.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 12.57%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Group 1 Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

In other news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $887,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Grese sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $392,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,100. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

