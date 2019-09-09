Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,350 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Timberland Bancorp worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 218,971 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,888 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,866 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Davis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Timberland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,399,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 42,514 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the period. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSBK traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $25.38. The stock had a trading volume of 344 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,589. The company has a market cap of $208.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.40. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $34.75.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $16.48 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

