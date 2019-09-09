Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 831.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,931 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,593,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,854,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $687,308,000 after acquiring an additional 998,205 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,077,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,457,000 after acquiring an additional 737,560 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 565.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 477,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,692,000 after acquiring an additional 405,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 880,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,424,000 after acquiring an additional 315,388 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORI. JMP Securities lowered shares of Old Republic International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

In other news, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 20,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $482,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,531.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Cheryl A. Jones sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $74,262.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,363.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 600 shares of company stock worth $13,500 and have sold 39,510 shares worth $910,953. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Republic International stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,375. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.78. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $23.82.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

