Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 108,877 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 136.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,877 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of PDF Solutions worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,948,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,429,000 after buying an additional 80,848 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,118,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,680,000 after acquiring an additional 330,529 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in PDF Solutions by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 53,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 18,218 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in PDF Solutions by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PDFS. BidaskClub cut shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

PDFS traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $12.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.29 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.59. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.43 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

