Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.51

Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.51 and traded as low as $8.41. Pacific Valley Bank shares last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Pacific Valley Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $33.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.38.

Pacific Valley Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides business and consumer loans; debit cards; and online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and bank to bank transfer services, as well as e-statements and order checks.

