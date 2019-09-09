Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes $2.38 Million Position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 44,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in First American Financial by 138.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 751,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,349,000 after purchasing an additional 436,550 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter worth $16,942,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,849,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $558,739,000 after purchasing an additional 239,202 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 46.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 741,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,811,000 after purchasing an additional 236,624 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,190,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,765,000 after purchasing an additional 195,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAF traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.33. 726,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,673. First American Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that First American Financial Corp will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.68%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 price target on shares of First American Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $68.00 target price on shares of First American Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Compass Point set a $60.00 target price on shares of First American Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 10,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $580,247.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

