Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 5,182 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,182 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Eversource Energy by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 24.7% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 25.8% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America set a $78.00 price target on shares of Eversource Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

In other news, CFO Philip J. Lembo sold 1,256 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $99,990.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 8,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $641,435.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ES stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.80. 2,843,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.29. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $83.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

