Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 2,592 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 575.0% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 900.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 29.6% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth $60,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,301 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total transaction of $277,724.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 2,500 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.07, for a total transaction of $522,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,174 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $217.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.87.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded down $1.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $214.24. 32,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,649. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.52. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $167.01 and a 12-month high of $216.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $577.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.69 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 41.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

