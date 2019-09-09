Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Iqvia by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 831,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,732,000 after purchasing an additional 113,100 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Iqvia by 19.1% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Green Valley Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the second quarter worth $10,360,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Iqvia by 22.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after buying an additional 10,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iqvia stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,809. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $164.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on IQV. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Iqvia from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Iqvia from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Iqvia from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.08.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $14,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $1,100,990.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,819,251 shares of company stock valued at $441,863,046. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

