Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,680 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,825,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,609,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,408,000 after buying an additional 76,252 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,489,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,376,000 after buying an additional 503,411 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,204,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,653,000 after buying an additional 35,893 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 14.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,174,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,908,000 after buying an additional 407,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.53.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $82,687.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,285.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Edward W. Mcgrogan sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $174,910.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,663 shares of company stock worth $2,534,291. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.48. The company had a trading volume of 180,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,288. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $54.36 and a 1-year high of $92.98. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.89.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

