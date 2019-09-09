Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 37,617 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 76.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,617 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 463.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,891,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,129,000 after buying an additional 1,555,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 293.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,138,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,153,000 after acquiring an additional 848,774 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,696,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $871,044,000 after acquiring an additional 802,211 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2,223.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 679,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,517,000 after acquiring an additional 650,134 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,482.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 593,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,947,000 after acquiring an additional 556,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Longbow Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez acquired 8,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $247,262.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STLD stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.99. 167,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,999. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $48.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.27.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.