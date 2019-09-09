OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) & ST BK CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SBAZ) Head-To-Head Analysis

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) and ST BK CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SBAZ) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR and ST BK CORP/SH SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR $9.66 billion 3.45 $4.15 billion N/A N/A ST BK CORP/SH SH $30.97 million 3.29 $8.58 million N/A N/A

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than ST BK CORP/SH SH.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR and ST BK CORP/SH SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR 0 1 1 0 2.50 ST BK CORP/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. ST BK CORP/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%.

Profitability

This table compares OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR and ST BK CORP/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR N/A N/A N/A ST BK CORP/SH SH 26.52% 13.20% 1.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of ST BK CORP/SH SH shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ST BK CORP/SH SH has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR beats ST BK CORP/SH SH on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services. This segment also offers investment advice and portfolio management, estate and trust planning, and wealth structuring services for high net worth individuals. Its Global Corporate/Investment Banking segment provides project financing, overdrafts, trade financing, and deposit accounts; fee-based services, such as cash management and custodian services; investment banking services, including financing solutions, syndicated loans and advisory services, corporate finance services for initial public offerings, secondary fund-raising, and takeovers and mergers; and customized and structured equity-linked financing services. This segment serves corporates, public sector, and small and medium enterprises. The company's Global Treasury and Markets segment is involved in the foreign exchange activities, money market operations, and fixed income and derivatives trading, as well as provision of structured treasury products and financial solutions. Its OCBC Wing Hang segment offers commercial banking, consumer financing, share brokerage, and insurance services. The company's Insurance segment provides fund management services, and life and general insurance products. Its Others segment is involved in property and investment holding activities. As of May 7, 2018, the company operated a network of 570 branches and representative offices in 19 countries and regions. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Singapore.

ST BK CORP/SH SH Company Profile

State Bank Corp. engages in the provision of deposit and loan products through its subsidiary. It offers its products to individuals, businesses and professionals throughout Arizona. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lake Havasu City, AZ.

