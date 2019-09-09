Ossiam Takes Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,468,000 after purchasing an additional 391,869 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in Allstate by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 17,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Allstate by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 31,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Allstate by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ALL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $125.00 price target on Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.25.

In related news, insider Glenn T. Shapiro sold 22,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $2,278,381.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,584 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $228,351.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 126,836 shares of company stock worth $13,071,947 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ALL traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.90. The stock had a trading volume of 67,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,074. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82. Allstate Corp has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $109.13.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.70. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

