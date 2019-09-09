Ossiam Purchases 9,624 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Ossiam increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,275,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $208,191,000 after buying an additional 516,096 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 192,144 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 12.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 98,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after buying an additional 10,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

Shares of T-Mobile Us stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $78.99. 164,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,959. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.13. T-Mobile Us Inc has a one year low of $59.96 and a one year high of $85.22. The company has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.30. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 9,324 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $703,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 533,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,314,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.55.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.