Ossiam Increases Stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 508,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,368 shares during the period. Newmont Goldcorp comprises about 1.5% of Ossiam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ossiam owned 0.06% of Newmont Goldcorp worth $19,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 556.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 1,212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.06. The company had a trading volume of 638,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,000,981. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.64.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). Newmont Goldcorp had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

In other news, VP John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $28,972.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,430.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William N. Macgowan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $112,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,764,988.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,220 shares of company stock valued at $3,551,640. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Newmont Goldcorp from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.