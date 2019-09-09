Ossiam Has $4.71 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Ossiam trimmed its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Kent T. Larson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $1,606,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,494.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Frenzel sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $257,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,918,240. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Argus upped their price target on Xcel Energy to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

NYSE XEL traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.40. 383,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,204,273. Xcel Energy Inc has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $66.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.96 and a 200-day moving average of $58.55.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

