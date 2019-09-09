Ossiam Buys 52,345 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 139.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,345 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,737,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,412,000 after acquiring an additional 57,606 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,200,000 after buying an additional 768,550 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 453,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,058,000 after buying an additional 48,103 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 396,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,004,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.87.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 33,854 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $2,486,576.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,412,750.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $1,412,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,184,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,829,954.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 564,285 shares of company stock valued at $40,609,265 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL traded down $1.75 on Monday, hitting $72.95. 152,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,484,190. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $76.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The company has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 10,821.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

