Ossiam Acquires Shares of 256,768 SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA)

Ossiam bought a new stake in SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 256,768 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,074,000. SINA comprises 0.9% of Ossiam’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ossiam owned 0.36% of SINA as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SINA by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,733,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,402,000 after acquiring an additional 118,172 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP boosted its stake in shares of SINA by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 3,177,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,698 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SINA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 1,967,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,560,000 after purchasing an additional 35,802 shares during the last quarter. International Value Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SINA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,078,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in SINA by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,030,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,070,000 after purchasing an additional 345,678 shares in the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of SINA from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 27th. Citigroup set a $59.00 price target on shares of SINA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SINA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BOCOM International upgraded SINA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.31.

NASDAQ SINA traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.49. The company had a trading volume of 97,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,256. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.89. SINA Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $72.38.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.55 million. SINA had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 3.80%. SINA’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SINA Corp will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SINA Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

