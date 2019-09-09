Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,387,323 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,362 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 14.85% of Orion Group worth $11,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in Orion Group by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,553,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after buying an additional 405,794 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Orion Group by 289.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 267,828 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in Orion Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 358,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 21,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Orion Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 321,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORN. ValuEngine raised shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.10 price objective on shares of Orion Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Orion Group from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.10 target price on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Orion Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.54.

ORN stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.17. The company had a trading volume of 8,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,219. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Orion Group Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $165.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.44 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 20.68% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

