Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 265.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 253,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 184,281 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 263,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after buying an additional 134,107 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,087,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 420.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 82,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 66,607 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 82,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 47,280 shares during the period.

Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,336. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $45.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average of $32.33.

