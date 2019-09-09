Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $810,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,974 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 62.8% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 543.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 296 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.47, for a total transaction of $412,489.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 2,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total value of $321,815.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,773 shares of company stock valued at $948,207. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Griffin Securities dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective (down previously from $164.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Autodesk from $210.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Autodesk from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.48.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $1.34 on Monday, hitting $149.01. The company had a trading volume of 134,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,349.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.72 and a twelve month high of $178.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.71 and a 200-day moving average of $161.95.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $796.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 59.32% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

