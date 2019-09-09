Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $704,000 Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,274,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,478,000 after purchasing an additional 252,451 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 76,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,664,000 after purchasing an additional 14,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,811,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CP. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $233.71 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.62.

Shares of CP traded down $4.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $236.90. 40,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,110. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.24. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 52 week low of $167.48 and a 52 week high of $247.52. The company has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.634 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

