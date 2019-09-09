Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 5,324 Shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.11% of Evolent Health worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter worth about $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price objective on Evolent Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 target price on Evolent Health and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 target price on Evolent Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen set a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

In other Evolent Health news, Director Kenneth A. Samet bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $50,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael D’amato bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVH traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.46. 16,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,527. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.52. Evolent Health Inc has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $29.05. The company has a market cap of $603.47 million, a P/E ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

