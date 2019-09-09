Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 737 Shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,706 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Trex during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Trex by 31.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trex during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens set a $90.00 target price on shares of Trex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson set a $96.00 price target on shares of Trex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Trex to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.78.

Trex stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.99. Trex Company Inc has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $90.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $206.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.70 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Trex Company Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher Paul Gerhard sold 9,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $788,616.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,191. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay T. Scripter sold 25,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $1,781,165.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,330 shares of company stock worth $5,087,092 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

