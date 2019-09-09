Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 576,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,226,000 after acquiring an additional 16,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,332,000 after purchasing an additional 51,733 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 661.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 37.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.65 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.09.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider Orix Hlhz Holding Llc sold 3,377,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $154,067,615.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

HLI stock traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $45.17. 4,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,398. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.57. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.98. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $250.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.98 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.21%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

