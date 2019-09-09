Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $896,000 Stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 1.5% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 4.7% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.79, for a total transaction of $80,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 809,795 shares of company stock valued at $89,718,300. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $111.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

COR traded down $4.55 on Monday, hitting $114.57. 15,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,079. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.50. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $82.64 and a 52 week high of $121.64.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $142.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.85 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 96.44%.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

