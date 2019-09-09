Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.78, for a total transaction of $597,510.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,873.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aradhana Sarin sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $76,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALXN has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $177.00 price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $180.00 target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.92. 128,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,938,407. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.64 and a 200 day moving average of $125.18. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.56 and a 1-year high of $141.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.