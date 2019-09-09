Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,658,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. 64.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

NASDAQ HCCI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.10. 825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,301. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $29.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.37. The company has a market cap of $578.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.75 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 6.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $65,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 4,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $117,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,525.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,796 shares of company stock valued at $232,716. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

