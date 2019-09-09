Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,623 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 27.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 35.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,029,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,347 shares during the period. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth about $58,228,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,322,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,803,000 after buying an additional 1,247,543 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 229.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,573,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 10.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,784,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,306,000 after acquiring an additional 961,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.89. 1,146,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,745. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.03. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.62.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $281.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, insider Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $1,240,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,089.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack E. Corrigan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $2,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,301,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley set a $28.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

