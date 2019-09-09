OneRoot Network (RNT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.07 Million

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last week, OneRoot Network has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. OneRoot Network has a market cap of $6.70 million and $2.07 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneRoot Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0236 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00038861 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.15 or 0.04654423 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000126 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network (RNT) is a token. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork

OneRoot Network Token Trading

OneRoot Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

