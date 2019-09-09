Odyssey (OCN) Achieves Market Cap of $6.74 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $6.74 million and approximately $561,716.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Odyssey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LBank, Bit-Z and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009732 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00214728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.34 or 0.01273275 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000574 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000152 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00088298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017503 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000377 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,683,622,960 tokens. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDEX, LBank, HitBTC, Kucoin, FCoin, Upbit, Bit-Z, CoinTiger, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

