Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Trading Down 6.5%

Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) shares were down 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.72, approximately 525,009 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 329,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OBLN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Obalon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Obalon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Get Obalon Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -4.86.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 million. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 425.36% and a negative return on equity of 253.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Obalon Therapeutics Inc will post -11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Obalon Therapeutics news, Director Kim P. Kamdar bought 12,500 shares of Obalon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $180,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Obalon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Obalon Therapeutics by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 204,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Obalon Therapeutics by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 269,582 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN)

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Obalon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obalon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.