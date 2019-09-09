Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (TSE:NRI) Shares Down 1.8%

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:NRI)’s share price dropped 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55, approximately 1,100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 7,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Separately, Bloom Burton downgraded Nuvo Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $6.26 million and a P/E ratio of -0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 620.32.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial healthcare company, produces and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers Pennsaid, a topical pain product that is used to treat the signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis of the knee; Pennsaid 2%, a follow-on product to Pennsaid for the treatment of the pain of osteoarthritis of the knee; Heated Lidocaine/Tetracaine (HLT) Patch, a topical patch that provides local analgesia prior to painful needle procedures, such as dialysis, blood draws, and pediatric needles; and Resultz, an over-the-counter product intended to kill head lice and remove their eggs from hair.

