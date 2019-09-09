NULS Price Tops $0.44 on Exchanges (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 9th. One NULS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00004311 BTC on exchanges including Binance, QBTC, OKEx and ChaoEX. NULS has a total market capitalization of $32.80 million and $4.16 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NULS has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00215524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.97 or 0.01276492 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000573 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00088665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017543 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000381 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 105,813,179 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,745,105 tokens. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NULS is steemit.com/@nuls . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

NULS Token Trading

NULS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bit-Z, QBTC, OKEx, CoinBene, ChaoEX, Kucoin and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

