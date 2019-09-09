Novartis (VTX:NOVN) Given a CHF 80 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a CHF 80 price objective on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NOVN. HSBC set a CHF 88 price objective on Novartis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 105 price objective on Novartis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 83 price objective on Novartis and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group set a CHF 90 price objective on Novartis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 100 price objective on Novartis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 90.07.

Novartis has a 52-week low of CHF 72.45 and a 52-week high of CHF 88.30.

