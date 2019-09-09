Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $34.86

Shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.86 and traded as low as $20.24. Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 237,091 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Nostrum Oil & Gas to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “under review” rating on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

The company has a market cap of $38.44 million and a P/E ratio of -0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 65.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

