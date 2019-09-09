Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.91 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) will announce sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.88 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.93 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line posted sales of $1.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year sales of $6.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Argus set a $68.00 target price on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCLH traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $52.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,754,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,580. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $39.36 and a 52-week high of $59.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average of $53.54.

In related news, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,500,182.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 3,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $165,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,494 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,170 shares of company stock worth $5,512,995. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 55.7% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 10.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

