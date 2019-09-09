Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) Chairman Sells $13,721.70 in Stock

Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) Chairman John Wade Alexander sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $13,721.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 339,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,397,795.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Wade Alexander also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, John Wade Alexander sold 780 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $12,402.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, John Wade Alexander sold 2,400 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $38,184.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $15.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,983. Northfield Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $16.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.38 million, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.96 million. Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 21.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Northfield Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFBK. BidaskClub raised shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Northfield Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

