Nimiq Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nimiq has a market cap of $3.55 million and $285,249.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,317.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.57 or 0.01752589 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.28 or 0.02963028 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.57 or 0.00675215 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.62 or 0.00724264 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010184 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00063949 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00457101 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00009166 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 5,491,452,149 coins and its circulating supply is 4,500,952,149 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, LATOKEN and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

