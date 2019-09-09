News Corp Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:NWSA)

News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

News has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. News has a payout ratio of 48.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect News to earn $0.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

NWSA stock opened at $14.11 on Monday. News has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average is $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that News will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BidaskClub downgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.70 to $15.30 in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.15.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

