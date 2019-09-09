Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,712 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $652,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Netflix by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 10,463 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in Netflix by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,077 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in Netflix by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 1,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $453,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 51,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total transaction of $19,352,245.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,898 shares in the company, valued at $19,352,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,717 shares of company stock valued at $52,621,735 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Nomura lowered their price target on Netflix from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $442.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $395.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $294.34. 7,727,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,895,212. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.23 and a twelve month high of $386.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $306.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.02. The stock has a market cap of $128.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.83, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Netflix had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

