Nectar (NEC) Reaches Market Cap of $7.56 Million

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. Over the last week, Nectar has traded up 39.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Nectar coin can currently be bought for $0.0918 or 0.00000884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $13.77, $7.50 and $50.98. Nectar has a market capitalization of $7.56 million and approximately $126.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00024360 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002677 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00147753 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,357.42 or 0.99814737 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003380 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000575 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000393 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nectar Coin Profile

Nectar (CRYPTO:NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a

Buying and Selling Nectar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

