National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) PT Set at $37.00 by Wells Fargo & Co

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) received a $37.00 price target from research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.83% from the stock’s previous close.

EYE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital upgraded National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on National Vision in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $27.24. 445,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,005. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.62 and its 200-day moving average is $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 60.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $429.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.27 million. National Vision had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 6.30%. National Vision’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Vision Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 9,149,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $279,255,192.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Vaught sold 48,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $1,463,677.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of National Vision by 1,122.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 516,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after purchasing an additional 473,809 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of National Vision by 166.0% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 447,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,741,000 after purchasing an additional 279,055 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of National Vision by 4.4% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,122,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,230,000 after purchasing an additional 88,942 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the second quarter valued at about $8,553,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 8.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the period.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

