National Bank Financial Trims Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Target Price to C$0.40

Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins lowered Falco Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$1.50 to C$0.60 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$0.58.

Shares of CVE:FPC opened at C$0.21 on Thursday. Falco Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.20 and a 52-week high of C$0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.66 million and a P/E ratio of -7.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Falco Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the exploring, evaluating, and developing mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company's principal assets include a 100% interest in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp comprising approximately 67,000 hectares located in the Province of Québec.

