National Bank Financial Raises Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) Price Target to C$4.00

Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Leagold Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Leagold Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

LMC opened at C$2.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.29 million and a PE ratio of -15.51. Leagold Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.28 and a twelve month high of C$3.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.56.

Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$160.76 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Leagold Mining will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Giustra purchased 59,300 shares of Leagold Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.76 per share, with a total value of C$104,445.09. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,066,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,924,330.97.

Leagold Mining Company Profile

Leagold Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition of gold mining properties and other development projects in Latin America. It holds interest in the Los Filos Mine located in Guerrero State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as HTI Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Leagold Mining Corporation in August 2016.

