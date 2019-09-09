National Bank Financial Raises Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) Price Target to C$27.00

Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DGC. Eight Capital cut shares of Detour Gold from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Laurentian set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Detour Gold and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Detour Gold from C$18.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Detour Gold from C$19.50 to C$22.50 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Detour Gold from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Detour Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$24.39.

TSE:DGC opened at C$22.08 on Thursday. Detour Gold has a 1 year low of C$9.38 and a 1 year high of C$25.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$22.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 115.60.

Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$270.21 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Detour Gold will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Detour Gold Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold. The company's primary asset is the Detour Lake property consisting of a contiguous block of mining claims and leases totaling 646 square kilometers located in the District of Cochrane.

