National Bank Financial Raises Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Price Target to C$37.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 25.04% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CSFB lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of BEP.UN stock traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$49.36. 96,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,890. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$48.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.95. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of C$33.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.95.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

