Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Receives $103.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.63.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $103.10. 23,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,298. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $75.49 and a 1-year high of $104.69. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

In other Nasdaq news, insider Lars Ottersgard sold 4,861 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $481,919.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 5,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $530,638.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 28.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 1,562.9% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.