Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) will announce sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mplx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.29 billion and the highest is $2.44 billion. Mplx posted sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Mplx will report full-year sales of $8.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.83 billion to $10.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mplx.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Mplx had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 28.78%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MPLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Mplx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mplx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of MPLX traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,605,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,432. Mplx has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $37.24. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average is $31.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Mplx’s payout ratio is 116.59%.

In other news, Director Garry L. Peiffer bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $488,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,302 shares in the company, valued at $388,299.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garry L. Peiffer bought 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $513,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,444.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 79,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,808 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mplx in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

