Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Tyers Asset Management LLC

Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 60.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,024 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,367.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Mondelez International by 66.0% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $32,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $62.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.48. 5,767,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,675,256. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.04. The firm has a market cap of $80.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.44. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $38.78 and a 52-week high of $56.72.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $2,288,568.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,355,925.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $2,174,366.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,353.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

